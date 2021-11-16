Rick's Rallies

Below is a full transcript from Rick Barnes' post-game press conference. To watch the press conference, click here. “We know offensively that he’s electric. He can do a lot of things. He’s learning how to run a system. Defensively, he’s learning that there are a lot of guys that have the ability to go by him. Tonight, defensively, he was reaching and lunging. We did that as a group and were giving straight-line drives. We came into the game wanting to defend the 3-point line. We think it’s really important when we play certain teams that we do that. Talking about Kennedy, at half court, he let a guy drive from half court and go dunk the ball because he lunged. With that said, I don’t have any idea—well, I do because I saw it on film at halftime—where our help side defense was there. We have to be able to defend the 3-point line, plus help and recover back. He’s got to continue to get himself in elite shape mentally. He’s there physically. It’s just continuing to learn how to fight harder when he’s tired. We still want a quicker pace out of him on the offensive end. We just think that if we can get him going in the open court with people backing up. That’s when he becomes really lethal and he hasn’t done that yet.”

