ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rick's Rallies

By Rick Semmler
WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weeks top plays on Rick's Rallies goes to Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Sycamores Cam Henry and...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

ISU Falls to Seventh Ranked Purdue

#7 Purdue beats Indiana State 92-67. Doctor Discovers Natural Solution for Macular Degeneration (Watch) This Simple Morning Ritual Might Help You Get Rid of Stubborn Body Fat!. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles and Eye-bags Like Crazy (Watch) Trenidng Stories. Optometrist Stunned: New Discovery Fixes Your Vision Naturally (Watch) Growthmax News.
PURDUE UNIVERSITY
WTHI

Lady Wolves Claim Banks of the Wabash Championship

Parke Heritage beats Riverton Parke 55-29. 19 Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Are Selling Fast. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles and Eye-bags Like Crazy (Watch) This Simple Morning Ritual Might Help You Get Rid of Stubborn Body Fat!
SPORTS
WTHI

Indy Lutheran Ends Parke Heritage's Season at Regionals

Indy Lutheran beats Parke Heritage 42-6. These TV Shows Have Been Cancelled: Effective Immediately. This Simple Morning Ritual Might Help You Get Rid of Stubborn Body Fat!. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles and Eye-bags Like Crazy (Watch) Trenidng Stories. Fighting Diabetes? This Discovery Leaves Experts Speechless!. Blood Sugar Blaster.
TV SHOWS
WTHI

Coaches excited for Gobbler Shootout

An exciting boys basketball event is coming to the Wabash Valley. The inaugural boys basketball Gobbler Shootout is scheduled to take place at Indiana State's Hulman Center on Saturday, November 27th. Several of the coaches invovled in it are looking forward to playing at a college venue. Here are the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Parke Heritage
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee's First Win of the Season

Below is a full transcript from Rick Barnes' post-game press conference. To watch the press conference, click here. “We know offensively that he’s electric. He can do a lot of things. He’s learning how to run a system. Defensively, he’s learning that there are a lot of guys that have the ability to go by him. Tonight, defensively, he was reaching and lunging. We did that as a group and were giving straight-line drives. We came into the game wanting to defend the 3-point line. We think it’s really important when we play certain teams that we do that. Talking about Kennedy, at half court, he let a guy drive from half court and go dunk the ball because he lunged. With that said, I don’t have any idea—well, I do because I saw it on film at halftime—where our help side defense was there. We have to be able to defend the 3-point line, plus help and recover back. He’s got to continue to get himself in elite shape mentally. He’s there physically. It’s just continuing to learn how to fight harder when he’s tired. We still want a quicker pace out of him on the offensive end. We just think that if we can get him going in the open court with people backing up. That’s when he becomes really lethal and he hasn’t done that yet.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WTHI

Cooper Neese off to strong start for Sycamores

Many thought junior Cooper Neese would benefit from new Sycamore men's basketball coach Josh Schertz offensive scheme. The ISU sharpshooter has looked good so far this season scoring in double figures in all three games. He's tops on the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTHI

Zoe Stewart named IBCA/Franciscan Player of the Week

On Tuesday Terre Haute North star Zoe Stewart was named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Player of the Week. Stewart is one of three players statewide to earn the honor. The senior averaged 33 points per game in two Terre Haute North contest last week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Eastern Illinois beat ISU women

Eastern Illinois outscored the Indiana State women's basketball team 20-11 in the fourth quarter to win 64-55 at the Hulman Center. The loss drops ISU to 1-2 on the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBTW News13

Trinity Collegiate state football championship preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Trinity Collegiate School Titans are back in a familiar spot. 2 seasons ago, they won the SCISA Class 2A state championship in Columbia. Now they compete in Class 3A and have the same goal in mind, to win it all again. Jared Amell’s team will face the only school that handed […]
DARLINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy