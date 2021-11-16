ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette School board member apologizes to parents for school bus driver shortage causing delays

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette Parish School System parents have complained that the school bus driver shortage has caused delays and cancellations.

On Monday, a member of the Lafayette Parish School Board apologized to parents for any inconvenience.

In September, LPSS admitted that they along with school districts nationwide are dealing with a lack of school bus drivers.

Parents have resorted to social media to help each other figure out the notifications of cancelled routes, and delayed pickups.

LPSS board member Justin Centanni explained the bus driver shortage goes beyond Lafayette Parish.

Centanni explains it’s a national issue.

“This is a nationwide, a statewide and it’s certainly a problem in Lafayette. We have a critical shortage of personnel who are applying to drive buses. It’s presenting a real problem for our families,” Centanni acknowledges.

Centanni noted that there’s no easy answer to the problem.

Plus, the board member apologies to families for any inconvenience

“We’ve seen in Massachusettes where the governor has activated the national guard to drive buses. We’re going to work to continue to find solutions to get our kids to school. W e really apologize to any parents who are inconvenienced by this,” Centanni said.

One school bus driver stated he’s taken on extra stops.

“It’s a lot of stuff you have to put up with especially with COVID and all that. It’s really rough.”

“Yes I picked up some extras but I enjoy doing what I do.”

Another driver agreed, there are challenges and the need for drivers is there.

“Yes we need school bus drivers.”

In the September 2021 statement, LPSS noted that “the cancellation of a bus route is a last resort and families are encouraged to have contingency plans in place, in the event a bus cancellation occurs.

According to LPSS, they’re utilizing all resources including their pool of substitue drivers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

