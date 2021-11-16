ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Virginia State Police to host recruitment event in Williamsburg

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIXjE_0cxrFpoN00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police will host a recruitment event on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Williamsburg.

According to officials, recruitment day is an opportunity to hear from troopers and agents of different specialties, learn about job opportunities, and make a change in the community.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Staples, located at 1320 Richmond Road.

No law enforcement experience is required.

For more information, contact Master Trooper Samuel Boone at (757) 803-5459 or samuel.boone@vsp.virginia.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia State Police#Staples
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy