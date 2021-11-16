Virginia State Police to host recruitment event in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police will host a recruitment event on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Williamsburg.

According to officials, recruitment day is an opportunity to hear from troopers and agents of different specialties, learn about job opportunities, and make a change in the community.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Staples, located at 1320 Richmond Road.

No law enforcement experience is required.

For more information, contact Master Trooper Samuel Boone at (757) 803-5459 or samuel.boone@vsp.virginia.gov .

