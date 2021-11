James Harden hasn’t been himself to start the new season, but how concerned should the Nets be about their star’s struggles?. When the Nets acquired James Harden last season, they hit the ground running. Integrating the ball-dominant Harden into an offense that already featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving required virtually no time at all (though it would take a while before the three actually shared the floor); Harden’s pick-and-roll playmaking mixed brilliantly with Irving’s on-ball artistry and Durant’s, well, everything, and the Nets steamrolled the rest of the NBA whenever two of those three shared the floor.

