Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin told representatives of the tourism industry he will declare Virginia “open for business” the day he is inaugurated. “We will not have shutdowns, we will not have lockdowns — we will be open.” Youngkin has said he would not intervene to stop local governments from implementing their own vaccine and mask requirements.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, WAVY.

