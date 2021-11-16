NZD/USD tests the 0.7050 level during Asian trading hours

(Reuters) – European shares hovered near record levels on Thursday fuelled by strong earnings, although weakness in commodity-related stocks due to declines in oil and metal prices limited gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.1%, with auto stocks hitting a record high boosted by German carmaker Daimler’s 1.3% gain. Berenberg...
There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls. The RBNZ has posted the country’s inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. The kiwi’s resilience will be put to …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Economists at ING believe that the New Zealand dollar is set to enjoy a successful year in 2022. They forecast the NZD/USD rising gradually towards the 0.74 level throughout next year. “We think …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD is in a precarious position on the charts as we head into the key event today, RBNZ’s Survey of Expectations and before the forthcoming interest rate meeting. Today’s event is watched closely …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
(Reuters) – Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand’s baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian rupee, Philippine...
Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.68% higher on the day at 0.7044 at around 07:35 GMT. Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) posted sharp inflation expectations numbers on Thursday, …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Although the US dollar remained resilient throughout the week, gold prices remained stable. The price of gold bars could rise if US stocks decline further. The Golden Cross is about to be formed on XAU/USD. The gold price remained solid at the end of the week, with a pause in strengthening the US dollar and … Continued.
Chinese tech stocks sell off pressuring regional markets. Oil plunged on prospects major countries may tap into reserves. After major US indices closed lower on Wednesday, futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were trading higher on Thursday as stocks in Europe extended a string of records on the heels of a successful earnings season.
Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair rallied in the short term and now it seems poised to develop a larger upwards movement. Still, in the short term, it has reached a resistance area, so only a valid breakout could really confirm an upside continuation. … Continued.
U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday as weakness in oil and metal prices hit commodity-related stocks. The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,277 after declining half a percent on Wednesday. BP Plc dropped 1.1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 1.5 percent as oil...
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, but the downside remained capped as the U.S dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,863.93 per ounce, after having hit a fresh over five-month peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,866.
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300, EURUSD is expected to break it to the downside and reach the target at 1.1250. Later, the market may correct towards 1.1350 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD...
SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Stock markets slipped on Thursday and safe havens such as government bonds, gold and the yen were supported in Asia, as a hint of uneasiness crept in over the outlook for interest rates and growth, particularly outside of the United States. Oil prices skidded to...
The Japanese yen weakened against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday amid safe-haven status, as investors took inflation concerns in their stride. Strong earnings and indications of central banks adopting a patient approach to inflationary pressures supported the mood. News that the Japanese government is planning to...
The NZD/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and touched a fresh daily high, around mid-0.7000s in the last hour. Following the previous day’s two-way price moves, the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The USD/CHF pair drops only because the DXY is in a corrective phase. We could search for new long opportunities when the retreat is over. Making a valid breakout through the WL2 could confirm a larger upwards movement. Our USD/CHF forecast sees the pair dropping in the short term only because the Dollar Index has … Continued.
AUD/USD edges higher as the New York session winds down, up 0.14%. The market sentiment is a mixed bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, NDZ, and GBP rallied. AUD/USD: Despite the pair being up, the mid-term has a downward bias; traders beware of selling pressure around 0.7300. The Australian...
Comments / 0