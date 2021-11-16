ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

NZD/USD tests the 0.7050 level during Asian trading hours

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 2 days ago

NZD/USD is riding on the back of upbeat Chinese...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD hovers around 0.7030 amid RBNZ rate hike expectations

NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls. The RBNZ has posted the country’s inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. The kiwi’s resilience will be put to …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD to lurch higher towards the 0.74 mark in 2022 – ING

Economists at ING believe that the New Zealand dollar is set to enjoy a successful year in 2022. They forecast the NZD/USD rising gradually towards the 0.74 level throughout next year. “We think …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Nzd#Kiwi#Nzd Usd#Asian#Chinese
wibqam.com

Investors more bullish on yuan, short bets on Thai baht ease: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand’s baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian rupee, Philippine...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Gathers Traction Above $1860 amid Soft Yields, Up Stocks

Although the US dollar remained resilient throughout the week, gold prices remained stable. The price of gold bars could rise if US stocks decline further. The Golden Cross is about to be formed on XAU/USD. The gold price remained solid at the end of the week, with a pause in strengthening the US dollar and … Continued.
MARKETS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures Rise As Europe Stocks Post New Records; Oil, Bitcoin Slide

Chinese tech stocks sell off pressuring regional markets. Oil plunged on prospects major countries may tap into reserves. After major US indices closed lower on Wednesday, futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were trading higher on Thursday as stocks in Europe extended a string of records on the heels of a successful earnings season.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY NZD/JPY – 18 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair rallied in the short term and now it seems poised to develop a larger upwards movement. Still, in the short term, it has reached a resistance area, so only a valid breakout could really confirm an upside continuation. … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

FTSE 100 Dips As Commodities Decline

U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday as weakness in oil and metal prices hit commodity-related stocks. The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,277 after declining half a percent on Wednesday. BP Plc dropped 1.1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 1.5 percent as oil...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Gold Edges Lower In Range-bound Trade

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, but the downside remained capped as the U.S dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,863.93 per ounce, after having hit a fresh over five-month peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,866.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

EUR Starts a Correction, NZD Flexes Muscles

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300, EURUSD is expected to break it to the downside and reach the target at 1.1250. Later, the market may correct towards 1.1350 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Lower Amid Improved Sentiment

The Japanese yen weakened against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday amid safe-haven status, as investors took inflation concerns in their stride. Strong earnings and indications of central banks adopting a patient approach to inflationary pressures supported the mood. News that the Japanese government is planning to...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD moves back above 100-day SMA, around mid-0.7000s

The NZD/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and touched a fresh daily high, around mid-0.7000s in the last hour. Following the previous day’s two-way price moves, the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

USD/CHF Forecast: Dragged Lower By DXY’s Correction

The USD/CHF pair drops only because the DXY is in a corrective phase. We could search for new long opportunities when the retreat is over. Making a valid breakout through the WL2 could confirm a larger upwards movement. Our USD/CHF forecast sees the pair dropping in the short term only because the Dollar Index has … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares some weekly losses, reclaims the 0.7250 amid US dollar weakness

AUD/USD edges higher as the New York session winds down, up 0.14%. The market sentiment is a mixed bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, NDZ, and GBP rallied. AUD/USD: Despite the pair being up, the mid-term has a downward bias; traders beware of selling pressure around 0.7300. The Australian...
MARKETS

