The Washington Wizards have officially earned their fifth straight victory. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. their Superstar, Bradley Beal missed the game but the Wizards found a way to still get it done. The Wizards at one point in the game the Wizards were down as many as 19 points. However, they showed some serious grit and determination and stormed back to improve to a 10-3 record and first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke on the Wizards’ resolve and how they earned the victory without Bradley Beal postgame.

