CONNECTICUT, USA — As the holidays approach, organizations and communities across the state are holding food drives and other donation events to help those in need. Connecticut Foodshare's "Turkey and 30" campaign aims at gathering 50,000 turkeys to donate to families in need. The 30 refers to monetary donations of $30 to help keep them providing families with food throughout the year. Stop & Shop helped the campaign and had donated 2,000 turkeys and $90,000 to Foodshare.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO