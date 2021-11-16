Legendary rock band ‘Chicago’ to play at Embassy Theatre next April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre will be hosting the iconic rock band Chicago on April 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale later this week.

Chicago is hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” by former President Bill Clinton. This rock and roll band with horns came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time, the theater said. The group has two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and their record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, with hit songs like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “You’re The Inspiration” and more. Next year will mark Chicago’s 55th consecutive year of touring.

For more information on the band, visit chicagotheband.com .

Member pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $46.50, $76.50, $96.50 and $122 (VIP packages are also available), plus applicable fees, can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org , ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.