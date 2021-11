Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds has won NL Rookie of the Year honors, eight months after winning the team’s second base job and never letting it go during a stellar first season. The 24-year-old India received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. India beat out Miami left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson. India got all but one of the first-place votes. India was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft and played third base in college, but he’s found a home at second base in the big leagues and became a cornerstone for the Reds’ future. He finished with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.

