Porzingis helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

 2 days ago
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets 111-101. Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 17 off the bench...

