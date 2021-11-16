Watch: Jordan Kilganon, Jonathan Clark go toe-to-toe in Dunk League Season 3 Finale

A champion must be crowned.

In the Season 3 Finale of the Whistle's "Dunk League", Jordan "The Mythkiller" Kilganon and Jonathan "The Jumper" Clark face off in the final round of the dunk contest for the $50,000 grand prize.

The hype is real as both high-flying contestants are ready to go airborne one last time for the glory. It's been a long season, and both are ready to prove they're the "Dunk League" champion.

Clark came up short in Season 2 and he's looking to redeem himself. Reflecting on Season 3 with great sportsmanship, he says "everyone's able to push their boundaries and become the best version of themselves all the while still having that competitive drive and getting after it with each other."

So true!

Check out the full episode below to see the acrobatic dunks yourself and who wins it all and lives in "Dunk League" history for eternity: