Herro scores 26, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday. Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added a season-high 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak.
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double and the Miami Heat held off the Utah Jazz 118-115. Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn’t assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Lowry finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points for the Heat, making two free throws with 10.4 seconds remaining after Utah had cut it to 116-115. Mitchell finished with 37 points and MIke Conley added 18. Mitchell sat out Thursday’s game in Atlanta because of a sprained right ankle.
The Heat are off to a 6-1 start to the new season, including wins over four playoff teams from last season: Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Memphis and Dallas. Count Mavericks coach Jason Kidd among several Hall of Famers who like the Heat’s chances this season, writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Want something to read about besides the depressing three-hour slugfest at Kroger Field last night? You’re in luck, because the NBA ‘Cats were on fire Saturday. Let’s discuss. Devin Booker drops 38 as Suns win fourth straight. A week ago there was slight panic in the air over in Phoenix...
The Miami Heat have improved to 7-2 overall on the season after defeating the Utah Jazz 118-115 in Miami. The Heat were up 19 points with five minutes to go before Utah stormed back. The Heat were able to hang on by the skin of their teeth and still get the victory. Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra is happy with the win. However, he expressed that his squad needs to be a better job of holding on to leads. Coach Spoelstra addressed this postgame.
With a couple of days to cool down following Monday’s incident in Denver, Heat players are hoping to put the skirmish behind them, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was suspended for one game for striking Markieff Morris in the back following a hard foul late in Monday’s contest. Morris was fined $50K for the initial hit, while teammate Jimmy Butler received a $30K fine for “attempting to escalate” the conflict.
Shortly before tipoff, Erik Spoelstra announced that both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would miss Monday night’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Markieff Morris remained out.) The first half saw both teams commit puzzling turnovers and miss plenty of shots. It was tough to watch. The halftime score was...
Not only is Tyler Herro the NBA’s leading bench scorer and among the NBA’s most improved players, he is developing another specialty: fourth-quarter assassin. The former Kentucky star’s 88 points in the fourth quarter for the Miami Heat rank third in the NBA, behind only DeMar DeRozan (105) and Cole Anthony (89).
The Miami Heat is finally home, but only for a few days. After recently completing its five-game West Coast trip with a 2-3 record, the Heat (10-5) began a quick two-game homestand with a 113-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Miami closes the homestand on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards before hitting the road again for a four-game trip.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
Scottie Pippen, through his memoir titled Unguarded, has come at Michael Jordan from all corners. Although he recognizes how great they were as teammates, he maintains that they were never friends. In the very first chapter of his book, Pippen called MJ selfish, stating that he is taking a lot...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA Players and American rappers have always seemed to have a good relationship off the court and when the Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was reported to be shot in a shooting incident in a local bakery, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was one of the first NBA personnel to mourn for the young rapper who left us too soon. He posted a video on his Instagram remembering a video he had shot for him previously.
Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Tuesday night. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Damian Lillard said some dad time at home with his son helped put him in a good place before facing the Lakers. Lillard, who has been in a shooting slump, scored 25 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-90 victory on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five. Andre Drummond started in place of Embiid, and had 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 19 points for Philadelphia, which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.
Comments / 0