Herro scores 26, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90

The Miami Heat have improved to 7-2 overall on the season after defeating the Utah Jazz 118-115 in Miami. The Heat were up 19 points with five minutes to go before Utah stormed back. The Heat were able to hang on by the skin of their teeth and still get the victory. Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra is happy with the win. However, he expressed that his squad needs to be a better job of holding on to leads. Coach Spoelstra addressed this postgame.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO