Knicks’ bench bails out yet another dud from starters

The Knicks dropped another game where their starters looked disinterested and unengaged against the Hornets in Charlotte. In another disappointing loss, the New York Knicks (7-6) traveled down to Charlotte for the first time this season, where they fell to face the young and exciting Hornets (7-7), 104-96. Led by a young, dynamic duo consisting of reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and third-year wing Miles Bridges, who has taken a significant leap in the right direction, the Hornets crushed the Knicks in the third quarter. In what was another game of two halves, the Knicks got off to a quick start dominating the young Hornets who couldn’t get it going in the first quarter.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO