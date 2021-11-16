ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks’ bench bails out yet another dud from starters

Derrick
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Monday followed a familiar Knicks pattern: The...

www.thederrick.com

FanSided

Cavs: One stud and one dud from their win over the Knicks

Who would have thought that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be 7-4 to start the season. Everything is going the team’s way so far. Players are making the necessary jumps in their play, new additions are showing their worth and most importantly, the young core is living up to the hype.
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Knicks Fans Celebrate BIG Victory over Sixers’ Bench

Back in the Process days, the Wells Fargo Center would always be full of Knicks fans whenever New York was in town. They absolutely stunk, the team, but the building would draw out the cockroaches anyway. Terrible accents everywhere. It was sad. Speaking of sad, here they are again. Knicks...
NBA
Newsday

Ricky Rubio scores 37 points off bench as Cavaliers defeat Knicks

Ricky Rubio, a player who has never averaged more than 13 points in an 11-year NBA career, dropped a career-high 37 on the Knicks on Sunday night to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 126-109 win at Madison Square Garden. Rubio hit 13 of 19 shots, went 8-for-9 from three-point...
NBA
New York Post

Tom Thibodeau makes adjustments to jump-start Knicks starters

Backup point guard Derrick Rose saw something from the first unit in Sunday’s practice that looked different. And better. The Knick’ starting five is under the gun — holding the worst plus-minus in the league as a quintet. The minus-76 would rank as worst in NBA history if the season ended after 13 games.
NBA
New York Post

Furious rally can’t undo Knicks starters’ dud in loss to Bucks

One moment, the Garden had gone from uneasy groans to all-out boos. The next, it was on its feet, at full throat, treating each possession like it was an elimination game. Wednesday was a 2 ¹/₂-hour roller-coaster ride. The Knicks went from getting run off the court to nearly pulling off a stunning victory. Only the Bucks’ clutch 3-point shooting prevented them from blowing another huge lead to the Knicks five days after choking away a 21-point edge in Milwaukee.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks starters sink New York, fail to protect home court again

Madison Square Garden was rocking raucously in the fourth quarter Wednesday night. The issue is MSG was eerily quiet for the first three frames. Playing a shorthanded Bucks team that was missing a pair of starters and had lost four of its previous six contests, the Knicks fell behind early Wednesday evening. New York's starting unit once again dug a deep hole in both the first and third quarters. In fact, with 15 minutes left in the contest, New York found itself down by a seemingly insurmountable 24 points.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Embarrassed at Home by Bucks in Starters’ No-Show Debacle

After falling into a 24-point third-quarter hole to the Bucks, the Knicks’ bench tied it up late into the fourth before succumbing to another home loss. Well, that was exhilarating. The New York Knicks (7-5) fell to 2-4 at home after tonight’s 112-100 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 standouts on Knicks bench who need to start ASAP

The New York Knicks have certainly had an up-and-down start to their 2021-22 campaign. After looking like a potential juggernaut and starting 5-1, the team has since gone 2-4 over their next six, including some concerning trends with the starters and the bench. Those trends were especially evident against the...
NBA
chatsports.com

Kemba Walker blames himself for Knicks' starters slow start

Kemba Walker is ready to take the blame. A day after Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau called out Walker and the rest of the Knicks starters for their slow start to the season, the Knicks point guard said that it is up to him to find a way to get the rest of the first unit going.
NBA
FanSided

Knicks bench mob just might be better than their starting lineup

During their Nov. 12 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, the New York Knicks proved that their bench was stronger than their starters. When the New York Knicks won their season opener against the Boston Celtics, New York celebrated in the streets about how this Knicks team just might be different.
NBA
Derrick

Knicks starters struggle again in 104-96 loss to Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another dud by the Knicks starters, another failed save by their better bench. If this sounds like a broken record, it’s because the trend is real and alarming. Friday’s 104-96 loss to the Hornets was the most obvious and disturbing instance.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Fall to Hornets in Another Severe Shortage of Energy

The Knicks dropped another game where their starters looked disinterested and unengaged against the Hornets in Charlotte. In another disappointing loss, the New York Knicks (7-6) traveled down to Charlotte for the first time this season, where they fell to face the young and exciting Hornets (7-7), 104-96. Led by a young, dynamic duo consisting of reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and third-year wing Miles Bridges, who has taken a significant leap in the right direction, the Hornets crushed the Knicks in the third quarter. In what was another game of two halves, the Knicks got off to a quick start dominating the young Hornets who couldn’t get it going in the first quarter.
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 1 stud, 1 dud from disappointing loss to the Knicks

After showing encouraging signs with their play recently, the Indiana Pacers faced a roadblock away from home, losing to the New York Knicks in a defensive battle, snapping their win streak and falling to 6-9 on the season. While the Pacers led most of the game, even mounting a 12-point...
NBA
New York Post

Knicks blow early lead, fall to Hornets as starters continue to struggle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of his fellow starters owe point guard Kemba Walker an apology for ruining his first game in Charlotte as a Knick. Other than Walker, the Knicks’ starters couldn’t get it done on a wild night before a wild crowd at Spectrum Center that was half-filled with New York fans.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Immanuel Quickley comes off bench to lift Knicks over Pacers

Immanuel Quickley scored 16 points off the bench and hit all four of his 3-point attempts Monday night -- including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left -- for the host New York Knicks, who struggled again in the third quarter before overcoming a 12-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers, 92-84.
NBA
wmleader.com

Quickley, bench rally Knicks to much-needed win over Pacers

The Knicks brought in a fresh new starting backcourt in the offseason in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but it’s still the old guard that dug the Knicks out of a hole for a key Monday win at the Garden. The reserve backcourt of Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose spearheaded...
NBA

