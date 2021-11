The question coming into this game was very simple:. Would the Eagles continue to do the things that made them successful in Detroit?. It was a way for Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon to prove that they were evolving over the course of their first NFL year, and show that last week was more than just beating a piss-poor Lions team. Sirianni needed to continue to run the ball, and show a diversity in his play calling. And Gannon needed to continue to mix and match his coverages, following a game where he pressured Jared Goff and got away from his comfort zone of two deep safeties.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO