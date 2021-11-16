Prescott Sweeps Upperman Middle

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from last week’s debacle against the Denver Broncos with a dominant showing on Sunday afternoon. The starting quarterback contributed to three touchdowns and the offense looked completely revitalized in a 43-3 shellacking of the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott was sharp in the Cowboys...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
This year’s Marshall County Hoopfest has a “great mix of high school talent and really good prep teams” that Marshall athletics director Mike Johnson believes will make this one of the best Hoopfest events ever. “We have Louisville Ballard, Male, and Ashland. Those are three of the top 10 teams...
Georgetown transfer Tre King is nearing a decision as he finishes up his college visits. King averaged 14.6 points, and 6.2 rebounds and is likely to choose between Wichita State, Missouri, and Iowa State, he tells 247Sports. “I'm currently on a visit to Missouri, last weekend I went to Wichita...
Avery Trace and Prescott met on Thursday, as all four of each school’s teams were in action. The ATMS fifth and sixth grade boys team took home a 37-19 victory, while the Prescott sixth grade girls and sixth grade boys teams earned wins of their own. Photos by Kailee Means.
Two trips to Erie resulted in two wins for The Rock over the past few weekends. Those trips proved to be crucial. After the loss to Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) at home, The Rock took care of their own business, while IUP dropped two straight games. This game served...
The Upperman Bees rolled to their fourth straight region championship in the 2021 regular season, but are preparing for a challenge when they look to keep their season alive against Soddy Daisy in the first round of the postseason. The Bees (9-1) will host a Trojans (4-6) team that has...
HANCOCK — If ever there was a time when a high school sports team would want to be preforming at their best level, it would be probably be in the playoffs. The Hancock Bulldogs volleyball team did just that on Wednesday night as they defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners in three sets in MHSSA Division 3 District 33 semifinals. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-12.
The Smith seventh-grade Leopards shut out the Liberty Hill Lions 29-0 in the opening game of Tuesday's Killeen ISD middle school championship doubleheader to cap a perfect 9-0 season. The eighth-grade Leopards also were unbeaten, finishing 7-0-1 with a 36-0 victory over Union Grove. Smith did not allow a point...
Heading into its final match of the season, the Black Hills volleyball team is still unbeaten in league, and has dropped just two sets in league play after a doubleheader sweep of Shelton Tuesday. The Wolves won handily, 25-14, 25-13, and 25-11, 25-17 in the back-to-back matches. “Alex (Loveless) did...
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Prescott Curley Wolves take on Glen Rose as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE with Senior Night at 6:30 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary...
Familiar foes are preparing to square off as the Upperman Bees and DeKalb County Tigers are set face each other for the second time in 2021 in the second round of the high school football postseason. The Bees (10-1) earned a 24-14 win over the Tigers (7-4) in the first...
Prescott High School Football and Volleyball both lost to Bradshaw Mountain in their games last week. Volleyball season has come to a close, football plays one more game this week. Football. The Prescott High Football team lost their game against Bradshaw Mountain High School on November 5th with a final...
The West Virginia University volleyball team swept Kansas on Thursday evening in Morgantown, West Virginia, at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (15-7, 5-6 Big 12) took the match from the Jayhawks (12-10, 4-7 Big 12) in set scores of 25-18, 30-28 and 25-15. “I thought it was a great win,”...
The Dallas Cowboys saw their six-game win streak come to an end Sunday, falling to the Denver Broncos, 30-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The NFL’s top-ranked offense was held in neutral for much of the game, going scoreless through the first three quarters. After being sidelined with a calf...
