MPD rolls out new unit focused on crime suppression, auto thefts, & gangs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department rolled out a new unit last week to focus on crime suppression, auto thefts, and gangs.

The unit is called SCORPION, and it stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

Assistant Chief Shawn Jones says there’s been early success with this unit, taking 29 guns off the streets and arresting more than 30 people in just a few days.

“It’s important to us that each member of our community feels like they can go to the grocery store or live in their homes without their house being shot or shootings frequently occurring in the streets or the roadway,” said Jones during a Monday briefing. “We have a crime suppression team that will be out every single day in those areas that we call hot spots. A hot spot is an area, looking at a crime standpoint, we frequently get 9-1-1 calls in that area.”

When FOX13 asked for further clarification on where these hot spots are, the department said they won’t release the locations in the interest of officer safety.

When we asked for the data surrounding why they picked certain areas, that request was also denied.

Senior pastor and community activist Ricky Floyd said he thinks Frayser, where his church is, is one.

“Me being an inner-city pastor, me being carjacked five years ago, and almost a year to the day, I was shot in a drive-by shooting within a mile of my church, I applaud our police department for coming up with some type of strategies,” said Floyd.

Floyd said he heard about the new SCORPION unit, and he says he’s giving it a chance before jumping to any conclusions, and he thinks everyone else should do the same.

“They think that police are targeting certain communities,” said Floyd. “Well, the data is indicating murders, carjackings, assaults. Why would we not send the police force to an area that we’re seeing impacted the most by these crimes?”

Assistant Chief Jones says this unit has about 50 people in it, and they are scattered across the city.

