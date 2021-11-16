ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Supply-chain woes are this year's Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

New On Netflix For November 2021: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & More

Netflix kicks off the holidays in earnest in November, with over a dozen festive movies, specials and shows, a list of which is organized below alphabetically by date. For a deeper dive on the 42(!) original films the streamer plans to release in the final months of this year, see Deadline’s trailer-laden story here. November 1 21 Jump Street 60 Days In: Season 6 A River Runs Through It Addams Family Values American Gangster An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 The Big Wedding Bram Stoker’s Dracula The Claus Family (original film) Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas First...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Food Network#Gac Family#Peanuts
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Movies
abc17news.com

Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV’s holiday headliners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials. That includes the movie “Candy Coated Christmas,” featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” series. The movie will debut on discovery+. Old favorites such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may require a bit of strategy to watch. The Peanuts special will air Dec. 19 on PBS and be available for free on Apple TV+ during a three-day window, Dec. 11-13. Another classic, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will air Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC. On the musical side, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson are hosting holiday specials.
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

‘Five More Minutes’: Actress Nikki DeLoach talks new holiday movie

If Nikki DeLoach were to run for the title of holiday movie queen, she’s most definitely on her way to winning that title. She showed off entertaining skills that rival Martha Stewart in the film “Cranberry Christmas.” In “A Dream of Christmas,” she got to see what life would be like if she made different […]
MOVIES
1069morefm.com

Mariah Carey to bring a new Christmas special to Apple TV+ “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”

Mariah Carey has announced a second holiday special for AppleTV+ titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will arrive this December. Mariah’s Christmas comes on the heels of the singer’s previous 2020 special for Apple, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which featured guest stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg.
CELEBRITIES
imore.com

Snoopy gets ready for 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' in new Apple TV+ clip

Apple TV+ has shared a clip from the iconic "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" special. The clip features Snoopy and Woodstock getting dinner ready for the gang. The special is streaming now on Apple TV+. Snoopy and Woodstock have moved on from Halloween and are getting ready for Thanksgiving. Join Snoopy...
TV & VIDEOS
AM 1390 KRFO

When to Catch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on TV This Month

After last year's uproar over the Peanuts specials not airing on TV, Charlie Brown and the gang will be back on TV sets this fall. Apple TV+ became the home of the Peanuts gang last year, and with the partnership came the absence of favorite fall specials on public television. I felt like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin, only instead of a pumpkin patch, I was waiting in my own living room.
TV & VIDEOS
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Gingerbread Miracle’ Hallmark Christmas Movie Online

Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker will come together with a magical twist in the new 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie Gingerbread Miracle. What’s not to love about a bakery whose cookies are known to grant wishes?. The premiere date and time for the Gingerbread Miracle Hallmark 2021 movie is Friday night...
MOVIES
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Holiday TV Special Schedule: Classics Rudolph And Frosty Return

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.” Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. THE CLASSICS Monday, Nov. 22 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m. Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m. CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES Sunday, Dec. 12 A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m. OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING Sunday, Dec. 5 The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Primetimer

Highway to Heaven and The Waltons revival movies show that nostalgic TV wants more kind programming

"Now the era of reboots is entering a new phase. This month finds two TV movies based on beloved television properties that haven’t been on the air in decades," says Amy Amatangelo of Lifetime's Highway to Heaven reboot and The CW's The Waltons’ Homecoming. "For all the edgy programming this streaming era of TV has brought us, there’s a real demand for kinder, gentler television.," she says. "Just look at all the made-for-TV holiday movies airing right now. Highway to Heaven checks all the boxes with its sweet, hopeful message."
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy