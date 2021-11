If there are two things Shark Tank has taught people over the years, it’s this: entrepreneurship is a lot more accessible than many people realize and sometimes the simplest ideas are the best. At the start of season 12, the show welcomed a product that provided an awesome reminder of both of those things. The Touch Up Cup was invented by a teenage boy named Carson Grill with the help of his father. The product was designed to keep paint fresh for up to ten years and also make it easy to mix. The Sharks were impressed with the product and the level of poise that Carson maintained through the pitch. Since the show, lots of fans have if its time on the show was beneficial for the product. Continue reading to find out what happened to Touch Up Cup after it appeared on Shark Tank.

