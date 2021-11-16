ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 children among dead after gunmen open fire on party in Mexico

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo youngsters and their mother were among those killed when gunmen opened fire on a Mexican children’s party over a bloody weekend that saw nearly a dozen killed. Authorities said the gunmen drove motorcycles into the party...

wmleader.com

