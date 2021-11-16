2 children among dead after gunmen open fire on party in Mexico

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been charged after a toddler was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities say. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Derrick Brandon was taken into custody on the North Side. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. According to investigators, a bullet grazed the toddler’s head after he got a hold of a family member’s gun at a home on Glasgow Street in September. Police say Brandon was wanted in connection to the incident. During the time of the shooting, he was supposed to be watching the boy, who is his son. The child survived. Brandon is in the Allegheny County Jail.

