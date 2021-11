Woman steals $1 million ticket from her cousinNew York Lottery Commission. A New York man, who asked to stay anonymous, won $1 million on a $5 scratch-off ticket. He claims he asked his cousin to cash the ticket, because he wanted to stay anonymous. Instead of cashing the ticket and giving him the money, his cousin provided him with fake paperwork about his winnings, and took off with the cash, NBC News reported.

4 DAYS AGO