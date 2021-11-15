ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson feels like an 'idiot' for letting this Top 13 singer go

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Grab your tissues! It's dedication week on "The Voice."

The Top 13 contestants laid it all on the line Monday and pulled at the coaches' heartstrings with special song selections dedicated "to very important people in their lives," host Carson Daly explained.

A grandmother's memories fading from dementia, a father battling a heart condition, a cousin tragically lost too soon and more stories all served as inspiration for Monday's performances.

Although Clarkson promised she wasn't "going to cry," the talk show host ended up "in tears, again." The Top 13 performances had her telling herself to "pull it together."

But will the renditions move America? Daly said viewer votes "are more important tonight than ever." Only 11 singers will advance, while two will be eliminated on Tuesday.

'The Voice' Top 13 revealed: Ariana Grande breaks down in tears during shocking eliminations

Clarkson has a slight advantage with four singers in the Top 13. The rest of the coaches – Blake Shelton , John Legend and Ariana Grande – each have three singers on their teams.

Here's what happened:

Team Clarkson

Jeremy Rosado dedicated Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" to his father, who has a heart condition and "lives off just one artery in his heart." Rosado said, "He's the reason I am here… I don’t know how much more time I get with him."

About Rosado's performance, Clarkson said people generally shouldn't attempt to cover Dion (because she's Dion, of course), but the "American Idol" alum said he "killed it." Grande agreed: "It’s a huge to-do to sing Celine… but you sang the heck out of it."

His rendition brought tears to Clarkson's eyes. "You had me in tears again," she said.

The tears didn't stop there for Clarkson, who told herself she wasn't "going to cry" after 14-year-old Hailey Mia dedicated The Pretenders "I’ll Stand By You" to her.

"You have showed me that you believed in me so much," Mia told Clarkson, who said she would be "shocked" if the contestant doesn't make it to the finale.  (Mia earned the last spot in the Top 13 with the Wildcard Instant Save.)

Team Clarkson is rounded out by Gymani, who sang Travis Greene's "Made A Way" in honor of her mother, and the sibling trio Girl Named Tom , who dedicated a "haunting" rendition of Kansas' "Dust In The Wind" to their grandmother battling dementia.

"You have the possibility to be the only group to win this show," Clarkson predicted.

Team Legend

Jershika Maple sang "God Only Knows" by King & Country in honor of two teachers who helped her through grade school after she was "teased and bullied" for having dyslexia: "I felt like an outsider, but thankfully God came through and I met my teachers."

An emotional Clarkson called Maple a "majestic messenger," adding that she picked a "perfect story to tell for this moment… I’m such an idiot. I should have never let you go."

Legend, on the other hand, was thankful for stealing Maple: "I’m so grateful to Kelly who made a mistake and let you go."

Team Legend is rounded out by Shadale , who rocked out to Rascal Flatts' "Life is a Highway" in honor of her truck-driving father, and Joshua Vacanti, who dedicated Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found" to the music teacher who pulled him out of the darkness when he felt "alone."

Legend said there's "no one like" Vacanti in the competition: "You're dominating"

Team Shelton

Paris Winningham dedicated an emotional performance of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" to his grandmother, who dealt with "racial injustices."

The dedication performance was extra sentimental to Winningham. "I wasn't able to be there" when she died in 2020, "due to being in the Navy," he said. "This is my way of making time for (her)."

The coaches praised the "smoothness" and "power" of Winningham's voice. Shelton said Winningham is no longer an underdog, but a frontrunner: "You aren’t a secret around here and America is catching on."

Legend expressed regret for letting Winningham leave his team in the Knockouts: "Every time I hear him sing since he’s left my team, I do feel a pinch of stupidity wash over me." Music to Shelton's ears.

Team Shelton is rounded out by the competition's lone country singer Lana Scott, who sang Tim McGraw's "Humble And Kind" to her father, and Wendy Moten , who dedicated Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou" to her high school teacher.

Shelton called Moten "one of the greatest vocalists we’ve had on 'The Voice' ever."

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson throws her heels at Top 20 singer as 'ultimate sign of respect'

Team Grande

Jim & Sasha Allen dedicated Elton John's "Your Song" to their cousin Stephanie, a talented dancer and medical student who died at age 26.

"We feel her presence. This song helps us feel that she is with us," Jim said.

Grande said the father and son duo "magically somehow keep improving each week and tackle these tremendous songs." Shelton agreed, adding he's seen the "greatest improvement" from them. In true Shelton fashion, he said it couldn't possibly be because of their coach, taking a jab at Grande.

But Shelton took it back. "Great job Ariana," Shelton said of her coaching.

Ryleigh Plank sang Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon" in honor of her younger sister, who is named Rhiannon. It also offered an opportunity for Plank to "prove the save was something worth using on me." (Grande used a save for Plank to join the Top 13.)

Grande said her rendition was "one of my favorite performances of yours to date." Shelton added that Plank's originality took the classic song to "another place."

Team Grande was rounded out by Holly Forbes, who sang Garth Brooks' "The Dance" to her stepmother, who raised her since she was 2-years-old.

What's next?

The singers' fates are now up to America.

Viewers can vote on NBC.com/voicevote or via “The Voice” official app. (Limit 10 votes per artist, per method.) The results of overnight viewer voting will be revealed during Tuesday's live show (8 EDT/PDT).

The field of 13 will be narrowed to 11. "The Voice" continues Tuesday at 8 EST/PST on NBC.

