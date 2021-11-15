ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outrage as Netherlands Re-Imposes Covid Lockdown Measures While Austria Says Unvaccinated Can Only Leave Home to Buy Groceries or Go to Doctor

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

Police in the Netherlands have clashed with protestors after the country imposed a new partial lockdown. Around 200 people gathered in protest at the Hague as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the further...

nitravelnews.com

greensboro.com

Netherlands to impose partial lockdown to halt Covid-19 surge

The Netherlands will impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer this weekend, in a bid to stop a surge in Covid-19 cases, Dutch broadcaster NOS said on Friday. Bars, restaurants and non-essential stores will be ordered to close at 7 P.M. for at least three weeks starting Saturday, NOS said, citing government sources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hillcountrynews

Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated in drastic COVID step

Austria is putting unvaccinated people under lockdown starting Monday, the most drastic move by a Western European country to slow the latest wave of the coronavirus. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Austria: Lockdown for 'dithering' unvaccinated is inevitable, says chancellor

Austria's chancellor on Thursday stepped up threats of lockdown measures for unvaccinated people, as new coronavirus cases soared. Upper Austria, the country's worst-affected province, said it plans to restrict movement of unvaccinated citizens next week. It comes after tough new rules took effect on Monday, barring unvaccinated people who have not recovered from an infection from restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons and large public events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as partial lockdown imposed

Austria has introduced severe restrictions for unvaccinated people following a spike in new Covid cases.Around two million people who have yet to be fully vaccinated have been put under lockdown as of Monday 15 November, only permitted to leave home for a slim number of reasons such as food shopping or work.“We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said after the seven-day infection rate hit more than 800 cases per 100,000 people.But what do the new rules mean for travellers? Here’s what we know so far.Can vaccinated Brits travel to Austria?Yes. If...
TRAVEL
mymixfm.com

Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday. “It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Heger told a news conference...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sand Hills Express

Austria to impose nationwide COVID lockdown and vaccine mandate

Bialystok, Poland — Austria become the first European country to announce a new nationwide lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 infections. It begins on Monday and will last at least 10 days, possibly 20, with people allowed to leave their homes only for essential needs, like groceries, medicines or to step out for exercise. Schools are to stay open, but the government has urged parents to keep their children home if possible.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
POLITICS
AFP

Fresh Covid riots for second night hit Dutch city

Fresh rioting broke out late Saturday over the Dutch government's coronavirus measures, with rioters throwing stones and fireworks at police, and setting fire to bicycles as protests turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands. Officers in riot gear charged groups of protesters in The Hague, while a water cannon was used to put out a fire at a busy intersection. Police patrolled on horseback and on bicycles. Police arrested several people in a working class neighbourhood of the city after a day of protests elsewhere in the country which were mainly peaceful, AFP correspondents saw.
PROTESTS
AFP

Netherlands rocked by second night of Covid riots

Fresh rioting broke out late Saturday over the Dutch government's coronavirus measures, with rioters pelting police with stones and fireworks as protests turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands. Officers in riot gear charged groups of demonstrators in The Hague, while a water cannon was used to put out a pile of blazing bicycles at a busy intersection. Five police officers were injured and at least seven people arrested. Riots also erupted in the central "Bible Belt" town of Urk and cities in southern Limburg province, while angry fans disrupted two football matches being played behind closed doors because of coronavirus rules, Dutch media said. The previous night an "orgy of violence" broke out in the port city of Rotterdam, during which three people were wounded when police opened fire and 51 suspects were arrested.
PROTESTS
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sajid Javid urges over-40s to book booster jab ‘to keep Covid at bay’

Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe “at bay”.The extended eligibility of the booking service for boosters will also coincide with 16 and 17-year-olds being urged to book a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that all adults over 40 should be offered a third jab six months after their second – a recommendation that ministers accepted.Those eligible for a booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH

