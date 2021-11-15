The Covid Exit Strategy – Government Discussing Plans to End Self-Isolation and Testing

A private firm running the under-fire test-and-trace system has been handed a government contract to prepare “evidence” for the Covid public inquiry, sparking criticism.A new £900,000 deal for Deloitte includes producing an “evidence generation strategy” in “preparation for the public inquiry” that will finally get underway next spring, the document reveals.Labour is protesting that it is “completely wrong for the company to be awarded a contract to mark their own homework”, in the latest controversy surrounding the probe.The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice called the move “an insult”, saying the inquiry would inevitably pose the question “did people die”...
Comments / 0