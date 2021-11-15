ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Covid Exit Strategy – Government Discussing Plans to End Self-Isolation and Testing

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

Dubbed Operation Rampdown, the UK government has reportedly formulated a Covid exit plan...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

NI Secretary self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Brandon Lewis tweeted that thanks to the vaccine he is ‘so far experiencing only mild symptoms’. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Mr Lewis tweeted on Tuesday morning that “thanks to the vaccine” he is “so far only experiencing mild symptoms”.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: Test and trace firm handed government contract to prepare ‘evidence’ for inquiry

A private firm running the under-fire test-and-trace system has been handed a government contract to prepare “evidence” for the Covid public inquiry, sparking criticism.A new £900,000 deal for Deloitte includes producing an “evidence generation strategy” in “preparation for the public inquiry” that will finally get underway next spring, the document reveals.Labour is protesting that it is “completely wrong for the company to be awarded a contract to mark their own homework”, in the latest controversy surrounding the probe.The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice called the move “an insult”, saying the inquiry would inevitably pose the question “did people die”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Security#Uk#The Covid Exit Strategy
Washington Post

After long legal battle with ‘ISIS bride,’ U.K. pushes for power to cancel citizenship without notice

Britain’s Conservative government could be allowed to strip people of citizenship without giving them notice to appeal if legislation being debated in Parliament becomes law. The Nationality and Border Bill would permit the home secretary, Britain’s top domestic security official, to cancel citizenship without warning on national security grounds if...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kingstonthisweek.com

Ontario government announces expanded testing strategy

The Ontario government has announced an enhanced COVID-19 testing strategy as cases continue to rise across the province. At a news conference on Thursday, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliot, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced an enhanced testing plan that sees the expansion of publicly funded COVID-19 testing to pharmacies and increases the availability of testing for students in schools.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Growing number of Civil Service applicants declare themselves 'neuro-diverse' and ask to work from home and have time off to visit therapists

An increasing number of applicants for Civil Service jobs are declaring themselves 'neuro-diverse' and asking for special dispensation, including working from home and mornings off to visit therapists. A source said job-hunters going through the Fast Stream scheme are increasingly 'in some way, shape or form saying they are neuro-divergent'...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fronteras Desk

The Biden administration is pausing acceptance of all refugees except those from Afghanistan

Since the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban took over, evacuees from that country are on their way to the U.S. to be resettled in communities around the country — including here in Arizona. News broke this week that the federal government is pausing its resettlement program for refugees from other parts of the world until early 2022 in order to prioritize those Afghan evacuees.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy