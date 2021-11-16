ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell Rolls Out New Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful trial run, Taco Bell launched the new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco nationwide last month and is now bringing out its latest menu item wrapped up as the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. The Mexican food chain continues...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Taco Bell's "Best Burrito Ever" Is Coming Back This Week

When Taco Bell first released its perhaps cheesiest burrito ever, it didn't take long for fans to fall in love with the item. In fact, praise like "the chain's best dish in years" and "best burrito ever" was bestowed on the new burrito, which is no small feat considering how frequently the chain delights its die-hard fans with some epic new concoction or another.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Lasagnas That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
Popculture

Burger King Brings Back Classic Item After 7-Year Hiatus

While most fast food chains created new sandwiches to wage battle in the chicken sandwich wars, Burger King is going back into its archives to bring out a classic favorite from the pre-war period. The Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is making a comeback nationwide, marking its first time on the Burger King menu since 2014. The sandwich is part of the company's "2 for $6" lineup, which also includes the Whopper, Impossible Whopper, Chicken Fries, and the Big Fish sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Grilled Cheese#Melted Cheese#Food Drink#Taco Bell Rolls Out#Mexican#Subway
Thrillist

Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell Today. Here's When & How to Get Yours.

It's the big day. You and everyone else in the US have the opportunity to snag a totally free taco from Taco Bell. For the last 10 years, Taco Bell has run the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. It's simple. When the first base is stolen in the World Series, it triggers a massive giveaway across the US. Baseball lovers and taco lovers can unite on November 4 to grab a totally free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.
RESTAURANTS
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
News/Talk KFYO

Chick-fil-A Employee Exposes How Their Chicken is Prepared

A Chick-fil-A employee recently posted a video exposing how they allegedly prepare their chicken nuggets and chicken filets. When you think of fast-food chicken, you would expect premade, frozen nuggets that they just throw in the fryer, but apparently, that’s not the case for Chick-fil-A. They seem to actually use fresh ingredients and prepare everything by hand.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several "food holidays" along the way. Tuesday, November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty with free food. Burger King customers can snag a free Ch'King Chicken...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kjrh.com

Reese’s New Super King Size Is Over A Foot Long

Learning how to share is one of the very first lessons of childhood, but certain things are harder to share than others — like, for example, a Reese’s peanut butter cup. Hershey’s understands the pain of having to share your Reese’s and is now introducing the largest, most shareable package ever created. Measuring over one foot in length, new Reese’s Super King bars offer six peanut butter cups under the same wrapper.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy