Public Health

New vaccine mandate lawsuit claims Biden administration is coercing health care workers to get the shot

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utah joined a dozen states in a lawsuit Monday challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for Medicare and Medicaid providers and suppliers, and asked a federal court in Louisiana to put the rule on hold. The Republican-led states argue in the 49-page complaint that the mandate is unconstitutional and...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 8

Susan west
6d ago

Biden loves to murder all of us with all the junk Fauci put it in. Baby parts, mice, and a couple more. That's how they kill people.

Reply
7
Kay Hensley
5d ago

All health care workers are being told take the vaccine or lose your jobs it is coercion.

Reply
5
