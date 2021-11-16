ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is the COVID pandemic over? Dr. Fauci says the end is near

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus pandemic is about to end — as long as everyone keeps fighting against the coronavirus. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Bipartisan Policy Center event Monday that the pandemic is not permanent and that it will...

www.deseret.com

Randall Eagle
2d ago

And this murdering Basterd still walking free because he is a democrats Basterd they never go to prison but everyone else does

Tina Leonard
1d ago

I think the "plan"demic will be near it's end when Fauci is removed. He is NO, genuine, EXPERT. He is an agenda pusher. Shame on him.

whit
1d ago

Does anybody really care what this guy thinks anymore? And if you do, please don’t vote and use three different kinds of birth control. Seriously.

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer board member Says Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th

CNBC, coronavirus, COVID19, endemic phase of this virus., Pfizer, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, The Covid-19 pandemic could be over. Englewood Cliffs NJ, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are down but are at levels that would have been jaw-dropping just last year. And with 64 million Americans still left unvaccinated, and others confused about when to get their boosters, the "end" of the pandemic seems far, far away. To tell you how to be safe today, and when to get your booster (or to vaccinate your kids), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Read on for the life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

What Are the First Symptoms of COVID-19?

When considering whether or not to be tested for COVID-19, people have been asking: what are the first symptoms at the onset of the virus?. Though COVID shows up in a myriad of forms depending on the person, the most common early symptoms reported include fatigue, headache, sore throat, fever or loss of taste and smell, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says we won’t need masks forever

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that we won’t need to wear face masks forever and that the end is in sight. Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that masks will become unnecessary in the future to fight off COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tidewater News

Lab Just Made a More Dangerous COVID Virus

This article was beforehand revealed February 5, 2021, and has been up to date with new data. If SARS-CoV-2 has frazzled your nerves, I’ve dangerous information for you. Scientists are already cooking up extra virulent and deadly variations. In a January 22, 2021, Twitter publish, biotech entrepreneur Yuri Deigin highlighted a research posted on the preprint server bioRxiv on the finish of December 2020, saying:1.
SCIENCE

