School closings happen for many reasons—bad weather, renovations, tragedies, and yes, even pandemics. When the time was right, though, we’d always rally and find our way back to the classroom. Things are different now. America’s schools are critically understaffed, and we’re all exhausted. In multiple states, including Colorado, Michigan, and Florida, schools are going remote to deal with the shortages. Is this a sign of things to come?

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO