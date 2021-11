LGBTQ people are doing much better than cisgender, heterosexual people when it comes to getting vaccinated. New survey data from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) says that 91% of LGBTQ adults are fully vaccinated in a poll that was conducted this past July. That’s 20 percentage points higher than the general population’s vaccination rate today; 70% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 today. Another 3% of LGBTQ people in the study said that they had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO