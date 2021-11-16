Two Crowder baseball players sign with SEC programs

NEOSHO, MO. — A couple of crowder baseball players put pen to paper Monday afternoon, signing to continue their careers at some top notch programs in the SEC.

Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski will be headed to LSU next year, making him the first Crowder baseball player to do so.

“Your goal from the start is to get as high as possible,” said Misiorowski. “I want to go play pro ball and I feel like this is just my next step to making my dreams possible.”

His teammate, pitcher Cody Adcock will be heading back to his home state of Arkansas to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“My high school is named after Arkansas, so it was just kind of one of those things that I grew up with and I think going to the University of Arkansas is gonna be a dream come true,” said Adcock.

