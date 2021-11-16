ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Two Crowder baseball players sign with SEC programs

By Reina Garcia
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJ0jR_0cxqytwx00

NEOSHO, MO. — A couple of crowder baseball players put pen to paper Monday afternoon, signing to continue their careers at some top notch programs in the SEC.

Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski will be headed to LSU next year, making him the first Crowder baseball player to do so.

“Your goal from the start is to get as high as possible,” said Misiorowski. “I want to go play pro ball and I feel like this is just my next step to making my dreams possible.”

His teammate, pitcher Cody Adcock will be heading back to his home state of Arkansas to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“My high school is named after Arkansas, so it was just kind of one of those things that I grew up with and I think going to the University of Arkansas is gonna be a dream come true,” said Adcock.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Pittsburg State quarterback Mak Sexton to enter the transfer portal

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University quarterback Mak Sexton will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. “I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches at Pitt State for the memories that will last a lifetime. The community welcomed me with open arms and it will always hold a special place in […]
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

425
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy