ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County, Burke County Schools vote to make masks optional

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools voted 7-2 Monday night to...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael, one of the three white men on trial for the February 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, elicited a series of statements that could hurt his defense. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Health
Gaston County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Wbtv

Comments / 0

Community Policy