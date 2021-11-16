ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canajoharie, NY

Canajoharie man fights to keep his emotional support pig

By Spencer Tracy
 2 days ago

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the years, we’ve become used to seeing dogs work as service animals, but other animals have been more controversial. The Village of the Canajoharie is waging over who gets to define what is an emotional support animal.

Wyverne Flatt would do anything for his pot-bellied pig.

“She’s always been with me, and I mean she just hangs out,” said Flatt.

Ellie is a 100-pound pig. She is always looking for her next treat and a place to snuggle.

“She jumps right up on the couch to watch TV, and she does all this stuff,” said he.

To Flatt, Ellie is his emotional support animal who gets him through the dark days.

“I went through a tough divorce, and I had family members pass away. When I come home from work you know she is always ready to hang out and she will sit right there with you,” said he.

But Ellie who spends most of her time taking naps finds herself in the middle of a legal battle.

The Village of Canajoharie believes the pig doesn’t belong in their community.

“She is a companion and she’s a registered emotional animal. I have anxiety, it’s a real thing I got letters from my doctor, and they still won’t drop this thing,” said Flatt.

Over the past two years Flatt has been to court 13 times as he’s been told to get rid of Ellie.

The Village claims its a livestock/farm animal and has given him a deadline of December 14 to move Ellie out of the village.

“I have gotten shot records from the vet, notes from the doctor, and all the paperwork. I’ve done everything they asked me to do, and we just keep going to court” said Flatt.

News10 reached out the Village and Mayor Jeff Baker says the court case is still pending. He could not comment.

Flatt says he is going to keep fighting for Ellie until pigs fly.

“Her going away from me would be just as detrimental for her as it would be for me. She would be very depressed if I thought this was anyway better for her, I would consider it, but it’s not,” said Flatt.

Vicki Herring
2d ago

They should leave them alone. His support pig is helping him cope with things. And that is a support animal. Ellie isn't hurting anything and not bothering anyone.Please leave them alone and worry about keeping the village safe.

Lesa Johnson
2d ago

He has a medical condition! If he keeps everything cleaned and no complaints with neighbors! ( I can think of worse animals out there) Really people there is a lot of issues out there. If I was a family member and you forced him to get rid of his support animal and he commit suicide will have a bigger lawsuit on your hands. So if you don't want them both pay to relocate them to another community that will accept them both. And then change the policies for support animals. With the covid pandemic going on now! Leave them alone!!!!

Yvette Mancuso
2d ago

How sad for anyone to tell another person what can be deemed a support animal or not! Shame on that community trying to make him get rid of Ellie. She’s his family. It’s bullshit, leave them both alone. Shame on these people

