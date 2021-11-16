HCS, Conway Medical Center set up vaccinations sites for children 5 or older

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is partnering with Conway Medical Center to host free vaccination sites for children 5 or older.

The sites are open to students, staff and community members. They’ll be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The free, voluntary clinics will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Dec. 7-8 at the sites listed in the flyer below.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is required.

Horry County School board members wanted to stress that HCS students are not required to get the vaccine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.