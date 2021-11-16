ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Gas So Expensive In California? AAA's Sergio Avila Explains

24/7 Wall St.

This City Has The Most Expensive Gas In America

Gas prices have reached multi-year highs Some experts believe they could hit a record early next year. In one American city, they already have. Gas prices are tethered to the cost of crude oil. The price of oil recently topped $85. Its low in 2021 was $34. Goldman Sachs analysts expect $90 oil may be […]
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Potential Political Fallout of Record High Gas Prices Across California

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – On Monday, California hit a record high for gas prices, and in Los Angeles County prices are just cents away from record highs in 2012 with the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline coming in at $4.67. In Orange County, the average price of a gallon of regular clocks in at $4.63 and its $4.59 in Riverside County. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. If it gets any higher, it’ll be cheaper to Uber” said Shira Astrof, summing up how many Angelenos feel about the prices at the pump. Astrof runs an animal shelter and drives long distances...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourconroenews.com

Reports explain why gas prices are increasing in Texas and across the U.S.

The statewide gas price average in Texas remains above three dollars for the third straight week. According to a November 4 report from AAA Texas, the statewide gas price in the Lone Star State is $3.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The cost is $1.27 more per gallon compared to November 4, 2020.
TEXAS STATE
KMJ

State Sets Back-to-Back Gas Price Records

(KMJ) – California gas prices hit $4.682 per gallon Monday, setting a new record for the state for a second day in a row, according to AAA. Monday’s price for regular unleaded was six-tenths of a cent higher than the Sunday average reported by the American Automobile Association, which broke the all-time record of $4.671 previously set in October 2012.
TRAFFIC
Josue Torres

Why California keeps having the highest gas prices in the country?

Gas prices in California hit a new high on Wednesday, reaching $4.87 per gallon in San Francisco and prices exceeding $5 on numerous gas stations. According to the American Automobile Association’s data, drivers in the Bay Area pay the highest per-gallon costs in the country, considerably above the state average of $4.73 and the national average of $3.42.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
TRAFFIC
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Why are gas prices so high in Amador County?

In the past five weeks, I have seen the price of gasoline in Amador County increase by approximately $0.30 per gallon. It appeared to increase by 5 cents per gallon per week. I buy my gas at the Rancheria Store on Highway 88, but the other day I had occasion to be in San Andreas and found that the price of gas in our neighboring county is at least 20 cents cheaper per gallon. Baffling.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
audacy.com

Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Near $150 the Last Time $4 Gasoline Hit 3 States

The average price of gasoline is already above $4 a gallon in California and Hawaii. U.S. retail gasoline prices are poised to average more than $4 a gallon in three states for the first time in 13 years as energy prices surge and fan fears of inflation. The average price...
TRAFFIC
custercountychronicle.com

Pain at the pump

A recent social media meme shows a couple enjoying a candlelight dinner with convenience store gas pumps in the background. The caption reads: “Take me someplace expensive.”. A year ago at this time the average price of unleaded gasoline in South Dakota was hovering around $2 a gallon. However, as...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Consumer Reports.org

How to Save Money at the Gas Pump

Fuel prices are higher than they have been in several years, but experts say there’s a chance they could drop slightly in the weeks to come. The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline rose more than a dollar per gallon to $3.42 since last year, according to AAA. Prices at the pump vary by region, trending higher in the West and Northeast, and lower in the Midwest and Southeast.
TRAFFIC
98.1 KHAK

OUCH. Here’s Why Gas is So Expensive in Cedar Rapids (and All of Iowa)

What hurts more these days than driving by a gas station and seeing those horrid prices for a gallon of gas? Not much, right? As we sit now, the average price per gallon of gas in Cedar Rapids is $3.24 according to Gas Buddy. In Waterloo, it's a bit lower with an average of $3.14 a gallon. Still, not cheap. Especially when you consider the cost in 2020 was an average of $2.08 (average in September 2020).
IOWA STATE
cbslocal.com

Getting Answers: What Will It Take To Bring Down Gas Prices?

California gas prices jumped on average six cents in a week. California has had a record breaking $4.68.What will it take for these prices to finally drop? Well, a drop in demand and chances are that won't happen until after holiday travel. The president could tap into the Federal Reserves, although it is a temporary fix. Right now, his administration says it doesn't plan to do that. Oil producing countries, including Russia, have said they will not ramp up oil production. So what's left? You driving less. Fewer drivers buying gas could bring prices down.
TRAFFIC
expressnews.com

Here's why gas prices are so high in Texas right now

If you drive a car, you know filling up costs a lot more these days. The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas was $3.04 on Tuesday, far higher than the daily average of $2.56 paid at the pump in the state in the last decade. Gas prices per gallon this year alone are $1.25 more per gallon than this time last year.
TEXAS STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Remain Volatile

The upward pressure on gasoline prices has eased a bit, but the pump price is significantly higher than it was a year ago when the U.S. was beginning to recover from recession, following the surge of COVID-19 cases in 2020. AAA reported this week the national average price for a...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

