Why Is Gas So Expensive In California? AAA's Sergio Avila Explains

California gas prices jumped on average six cents in a week. California has had a record breaking $4.68.What will it take for these prices to finally drop? Well, a drop in demand and chances are that won't happen until after holiday travel. The president could tap into the Federal Reserves, although it is a temporary fix. Right now, his administration says it doesn't plan to do that. Oil producing countries, including Russia, have said they will not ramp up oil production. So what's left? You driving less. Fewer drivers buying gas could bring prices down.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO