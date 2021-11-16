ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Bear Comes Out Of Tree After Hours-Long Wait In Petaluma

By 9 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

An unlikely guest was perched 85 above Petaluma Sunday (11/14). The 500-pound...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

San Francisco Chronicle

Bear spends full day up a tree in Petaluma neighborhood

A black bear spent all day Sunday perched in a towering redwood tree in a Petaluma residential area before finally making its way down and ambling off into the night, apparently having had enough of suburban life. “The bear has come down and just started to head out of town,”...
PETALUMA, CA
cbslocal.com

Food Lures Black Bear Out Of Petaluma Backyard Redwood Tree

PETALUMA (KPIX) — A wayward 500-pound black bear safely descended from a Petaluma backyard redwood tree Sunday night, lured out of his sky high hiding spot with the help of fish and other food, ending a day-long standoff with wildlife officials. The bear walked along the sidewalk and eventually back...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Petaluma authorities hoping bear will climb down tree on its own

PETALUMA (BCN) Authorities are hoping that a little space and some time will allow a bear to climb down a tree and leave a Petaluma neighborhood on its own. As of noon Sunday, the bear was still high up in a tree in southwest Petaluma, according to the California Fish and Wildlife Service.
PETALUMA, CA
