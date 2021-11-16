ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg teen charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old stabbed to death in video

By WGN Web Desk
 2 days ago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Monday following a video in September that showed an 18-year-old being stabbed to death during a fight.

Manuel Porties, 18, died on Sept. 28 at around 6 p.m. in front of a house in the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane. Family said Porties met a 17-year-old for a one-on-one fight and someone recorded it.

In the video, Porties is punched in the face and falls to the ground. It then shows the 17-year-old suspect, who was initially charged with a misdemeanor, stabbing Porties in the neck as he was lying on the ground.

Porties died as a result of the stabbing.

Manuel Porties

After the video surfaced, family said prosecutors told them they declined to file murder charges due to “mutual combat.” However, the Schaumburg Police Department worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring the new charge of first-degree murder.

“He stood over my son and finished him, and that’s not murder?” Porties’ father said back in September.

‘A coward’: Family upset at prosecutors after video shows 18-year-old stabbed to death in Schaumburg

Authorities are withholding the name and booking photo of the suspect due to him being a juvenile. At this time, it’s unknown if the case will be elevated to adult court.

The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

Comments / 71

Dianne Boyer
2d ago

What is wrong with a teenager that thinks it ok to stab another person. Where have parents gone, they are not doing something right in raising kids today. Stop having kids if you can’t do better.

Jermaine Marion
2d ago

best thing to do is avoid a confrontation from the start,no telling how it's gonna end

James Mitsch
2d ago

You know immediately whenever the term "teen" is used who we are talking about. it's code.

WGN News

WGN News

