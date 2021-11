I played basketball because I love the game. Little did I know that the lessons that I learned on the court would one day save my life. When I was twenty-four, I was nearly killed when the car I was riding in was hit by a train. Knowing how to work through challenges as an athlete helped me make it through the most difficult time in my life. Because of sports, I knew how to set goals, commit to physical therapy, handle stress, keep a positive attitude, believe in myself, and live.

