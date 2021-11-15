ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, MD

Lawsuit Halts Manokin River Oyster Reef in 11th Hour

 5 days ago
Maryland’s oyster restoration efforts on the Lower Eastern Shore have been put on hold—at least for now—by a court order barring the state from proceeding with plans to build reefs in the Manokin River. Acting on a lawsuit filed by the elected commissioners of Somerset County, a Circuit Court...

Bay Racer Wins Offshore World Champs in Pandemic Boat He Built

During hurricane season, it’s normal for a storm to brew in Florida, head up the Eastern seaboard, and hit the Chesapeake Bay. But just the reverse seems to have happened as Arnold, Md.’s Brit Lilly took his 29-foot Hurricane of Awesomeness down to Key West for the Race World Offshore World Championships earlier this month. Lilly dominated racing and ended up taking home the title of World Champion in the Stock V class.
ARNOLD, MD
Final Search for Rarest Md. Fish Comes up Short

The Maryland darter, one of the rarest fish in the world, has been missing in action for 33 years. Now, it is headed to the extinction list. The impending move comes after one last intensive “fish hunt” by Maryland wildlife officials and private groups this summer and fall. The hunt focused on several tributaries of the Susquehanna River, where Maryland darters have been known to live, as well as a few streams and creeks that seemed to have suitable habitat.
MARYLAND STATE
Cast Your Bird Upon the Waters

“And since it’s close to Thanksgiving, I’ve got a story I’d like to tell. It may sound like a sea story, but it’s the truth …”. It was the fourth Thursday in November, back in 1973, maybe ’74, and Kai Hansen was a deckhand on a tug ferrying oil barges from a refinery in the Bahamas to a power plant on Lake Ontario.
SOCIETY
#Oyster Shells#Oysters#Reefs#Sanctuaries#Choptank River#Circuit Court#Dnr
Bay to Table

The temperature was hovering around freezing as the Commodore Maury set out into the James River near the Chesapeake Bay on December 19, 1907. The rain from earlier in the day had abated and it was clear enough that the men aboard the Maury could see the Jack Powhatan as she moved in the water. The moon might have been a benefit for both ships. The Powhatan needed the high tide the full moon provided to dredge oysters, and the Maury needed the light to see the Powhatan dredging. The Powhatan’s captain William B. Stant had been called “the most daring oyster pirate in Virginia,” and State Fisheries Chairman McDonald Lee, aboard the Maury, was eager to catch him in the illegal act.
AGRICULTURE
Ghost Story

When North Carolina residents Susan McGuirk and her husband bought a holiday house on a large waterfront plot in Wingate, in Maryland’s Dorchester County, the stately old home hadn’t been occupied for more than a decade. “We pulled into the driveway and it was love at first sight,” she said....
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
4 Underground Railroad Sites Newly Designated in Md.

The National Park Service (NPS) has just designated four new Maryland sites as important connections in the Underground Railroad freedom trail. The four sites are part of the NPS Network to Freedom, and each has a verified tie to the Underground Railroad. The program intends to designate sites that ” provide insight into the experiences of freedom seekers who bravely escaped slavery and those who assisted them.”
MARYLAND STATE
Carving Out a Legacy

The McNairs of Virginia’s Eastern Shore make decoys a family tradition. For decoy carvers, inside every block of wood there is a bird. What kind of bird, its attitude and plumage, a diver or a shorebird, can all be known as the wood is carved away. On the Chesapeake, this act of discovery is an old and traditional one. For over 300 years, sturdy canvasbacks and redheads, mallards and mergansers have revealed themselves to the drawknife as decoy artisans shaped the wood into tools designed to lure waterfowl from the sky to shotgun range. Historically, these are rough-and-ready working decoys, V-bottomed to ride the waves and just lifelike enough to suggest the birds they represent. Arranged by the dozens on the water or in a field and accompanied by a corresponding call, decoys were an essential part of any waterfowler’s rig. Art is not the purpose of a good decoy—though it is sometimes a happy byproduct. Functionality is.
VISUAL ART
Farewell to a Former Governor, the Godfather of Oyster Gardening

Virginia’s 61st governor, Linwood Holton, has died at the age of 98. He’s best known for fighting racial segregation, but was also a pioneer in Chesapeake Bay restoration. Holton, who served as governor of Virginia 1969-1973, passed away peacefully on October 28 at home in Irvington, close to the Chesapeake waters he loved so much. A moderate Republican, he was best known for the integration of Virginia’s schools, escorting his children to formerly all-Black schools in 1970 (including what is now the Linwood Holton Elementary School on Richmond’s North Side). As governor, he also created reduced sewage pollution in Virginia’s rivers and unified the Port of Virginia.
HOME & GARDEN
Island Life

An excerpt from Jay Fleming’s new book of photographs. After my first book, Working the Water, went to print in 2016, I felt compelled to begin work on my next project—a focus on two special Chesapeake Bay islands, Smith and Tangier. I had dedicated an entire chapter to “Island Life” in my first book, but I knew the story didn’t end there. As I grew to know the islanders, I felt compelled to learn more about their incredible history and traditions. At the same time, I was struck by the vulnerability of their isolated home. I witnessed severe weather events, like tidal flooding from hurricanes and Tangier’s January 2018 freeze-up. I documented the construction of massive erosion-control projects that aimed to protect the islands’ fragile shorelines.
PHOTOGRAPHY
More Than a Dozen Boats Adrift or Damaged During Flood Event

When coastal flooding comes to parts of the Chesapeake at near-record levels as it did this past weekend, one of the first risks is to boats in their slips. As the water level rises, boats float higher along with it—but piers and pilings, of course, don’t. That means if a boat is tied up without sturdy lines, or with insufficient slack, their docklines could snap. If the pilings are too short, a boat could pull its lines right off the top of the piling.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
