'Signature Win': Luka Doncic Hurt as Kristaps Porzingis Leads Mavs Over Jokic's Nuggets

By Lance Roberson
 2 days ago
DALLAS - Coming into Monday night's contest at the American Airlines Center vs. the powerful Denver Nuggets, a few questions come to mind.

Will the Dallas Mavericks ever beat a "good team''?

Has Kristaps Porzingis finally arrived?

Yes. And yes.

Mavericks 111, Nuggets 101 answers some questions.

Porzingis scored 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, and recorded 11 rebounds, and in the end, teamed up with Luka Doncic (23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists) for some two-man-game work that dazzled. ... though in the final minute, an issue, as Doncic limped off after apparently turning his left ankle.

Said coach Jason Kidd: "Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.''

Porzingis scored the ball to the tune of 17 first-half points, offsetting what critics might call his lackluster defense. But in total? This was "Unicorn" stuff, a continuation of his recent when-healthy work.

"I'll keep building, keep getting more in a rhythm and I think we're going to take off from here on out,” said KP on NBATV.

The multiple injuries on the Nuggets roster caught up to them in the second half, and when defending NBA MVP Jokic (a pipe-dreamy 35 points in 37 minutes, with 17 rebounds and six assists) rested on the bench, his supporting cast failed to hold the lead. The bench unit of the Mavericks took over.

A defining moment came in the fourth quarter when Reggie Bullock hit a three-point shot taking the lead 85-83, igniting a thunderous eruption from the AAC crowd.

Also pretty in the late-going: Doncic's work in the lane against pal Jokic, with a Dirk Nowitzki-like move that also thrilled.

The Mavs (now 9-4 and winners of five of the last six games) had to craft their way to a win, with Dorian Finney-Smith playing center and Jalen Brunson carrying a load (17 points in 36 minutes). But it worked, and it worked against a Denver team that came in with a 9-4 record.

Now Dallas has to do it again, on the road, on Wednesday at Phoenix against a Suns team it never did beat last season.

Call it another chance for a "signature win'' - especially if Luka is OK. And another chance for KP to prove he's arrived.

