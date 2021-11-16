ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three Ottawa Senators Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

By Max Molski
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Three Ottawa Senators games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Ottawa Senators’ next three games have been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, the NHL announced on Monday. It is the first time this season that the league has postponed any games...

www.nbcbayarea.com

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
CBS Boston

Shawn Thornton Knows Tuukka Rask’s Future Plans … But He Won’t Share Them

BOSTON (CBS) — Shawn Thornton and Tuukka Rask are good friends, dating back to their time as full-time teammates from 2009-14. So with Thornton making the media rounds on Tuesday for his new book — which has a foreword written by Rask — it was inevitable that a question about the goaltender’s future was asked. It ended up happening twice. First, Thornton was interviewed by Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub and was asked if he had an update on Rask’s plans. “Well I talked to him yesterday, so I’m gonna stay out of that one,” Thornton said. “I don’t...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins In ‘Active’ Negotiations To Be Acquired By Fenway Sports Group

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s beloved NHL franchise is in talks to be acquired by the same group that owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox. KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan confirmed through sources Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group approached the Penguins about buying the team. FSG also owns Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, as well as a portion of Roush Racing in NASCAR circles. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux bought the team while he was still a player more than 20 years ago. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under his ownership, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “I was surprised...
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres welcome in Calgary after a two year absence.

Pysyk never gets too high or too low and Dahlin said, “Yes, for sure and also on the bench and off the ice, he’s such a nice and fun guy and he makes me relax. I’m a competitive guy and he’s like, ‘Dude, relax, have fun’ and stuff like that.”
