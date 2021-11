From the Point: Penguins closing in on an agreement to sell. Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo break down this week’s big news: The team is in the process of selling to Fenway Sports Group. We clarify what that means for the Penguins, what you should know about FSG and more regarding the news. Plus, we discuss just how much the team has been struggling lately.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO