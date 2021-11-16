ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

Questions remain in death of Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, boyfriend arrested for unrelated charges

By Stephanie Langston
 2 days ago

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Questions remain in the death of musician Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, Hannah Price , out of Fentress County, Tennessee.

District Attorney General Jared Effler released a statement after rumors began circulating of a possible homicide investigation.

“The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Forensic Center began an investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, age 25. This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible. Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price. Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the Eightii Judicial District Attorney Generals Office for review.”

The statement went on to say that no one has been arrested pertaining to Hannah’s death.

Sources close to the family told News 2 Hannah lived in Monterey, a small city about 90 minutes from Nashville. Someone reportedly showed up at the house Monday, picking up items from inside. It’s unclear who the woman is or how she may be related to Hannah, but she reiterated to News 2’s Stephanie Langston that this is not a homicide investigation.

The same day as Hannah’s death investigation began Bobby Jolly, who acquaintances described as Hannah’s boyfriend, was arrested on unrelated charges. Jolly was arrested in Fentress County Friday on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on charges out of Putnam County from April 2021, after an apparent road rage incident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver reportedly shot at another vehicle in the case. THP said Jolly, who was behind the wheel, and Hannah were both arrested in the case. Jolly was in a Putnam County County Court Monday facing four charges from the incident, including aggravated assault.

Hannah’s arrest was the latest in a number of personal troubles for Daughtry’s stepdaughter after her biological father committed suicide in 2018. Not long later Hannah posted on social media that she was shot in the face during an apparent gang attack In Humboldt, Tennessee.

The latest news of course devastated Hannah’s family. The band released a statement saying, “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed.”

Jolly was appointed a public defender Monday and is expected back in court Wednesday on the unrelated charges.

WJHL

Police: No serious injuries in hit-and-run at Norton Walmart

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say there were no serious injuries after a vehicle hit a man and a shopping cart with his child in it. It happened Monday evening in front of the Walmart in Norton. According to the Norton Police Department, the father was pushing the shopping cart with his 5-year-old child when […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

