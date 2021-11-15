ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: We need better dementia care

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, making it critical we find better ways to provide care. By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing health care costs. Nearly half of dementia...

www.oleantimesherald.com

The Island Connection

Alzheimer’s, Dementia Care Program Returns To Johns Island

Caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia once again have the opportunity for respite while their loved ones take part in social activities Johns Island. On Nov. 4, Respite Care Charleston (RCC) resumed its half-day social program for individuals with memory loss and cognitive impairment. The program...
CHARLESTON, SC
Shropshire Star

LETTER: Clarity needed on statistics

A reader discusses Covid stats. When are we going to get some meaningful clarity on Covid statistics? We are told daily about the number of people in hospitals, the number of people infected, the number of people who have died, but not any information about the unfortunate people themselves. How many have been jabbed? How many haven’t been jabbed? How many have had underlying health problems? What are their age groups?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Letter: U.S. behind on health care

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The drug companies are starting to run TV ads again, trying to convince us that having more reasonable medications prices will cause health care to become less available. I went to Mr. Google and found that some world ratings of health care systems rank us between the 18th best to the 30th best.
BANGOR, ME
benefitspro.com

Most Americans agree: We need to reduce health care costs

When it comes to improving the affordability of the U.S. health care system, there may be more consensus among consumers than among Congress. More than half of respondents to a poll by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation want fundamental changes to the system. When asked to choose the three most effective ideas to reduce costs, the policies that received the most support were limits on charges for prescription drugs (44%), preventing drug companies from blocking cheaper drugs (41%) and Medicare for All (34%).
HEALTH SERVICES
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Unacceptable homeless care

Anchorage Animal Control does a better job at caring for homeless dogs, cats and other pets abandoned by people than 99 Plus 1 has done caring for homeless human beings. This shame lies on Mayor Dave Bronson and his cronies. Making a profit is what a for-profit company does; the human tragedy does not matter to these people, only the dollars that the people of Anchorage are paying them.
Times-Herald

Letter: What happened to pro-choice?

Regarding President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, he’s declared war on the unvaccinated. That includes those who still don’t trust the science because they are concerned physicians and scientists receive millions from Big Pharma. Perhaps these people who are hesitant about the vaccines are recalling the pre-1990 tobacco company experts who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bangor Daily News

Letter: We need prescription drug reform now

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Did people know Medicare is not allowed to negotiate drug prices? Every year, Medicare spends more than $150 billion on prescription drugs, yet it is prohibited from negotiating with drug companies to get lower prices. It doesn’t have to be this way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: The rent we pay

The late great Muhammad Ali once observed, “Kindness to others is the rent you pay for your place on Earth.” The sad fact that government officials and business leaders must compel masking and vaccination in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 shows that millions of Americans are refusing to pay their rent. Why do Americans refuse the simple mask and jab that will shield other Americans — our neighbors — from a deadly virus?
ANCHORAGE, AK
NBC News

Home care advocates, those needing services say Build Back Better funding ‘critically important’ for industry

Angela Phillips-Mills’ mother, who is in her late 70s, has had two serious abdominal surgeries this year, including one shortly before President Joe Biden’s inauguration and another in September. Her mother will be coming home from a rehabilitation center this week, but her insurance is going to pay only for about six to eight weeks of home care. She’ll probably need much more than that. Anything additional will have to be paid for out of pocket at about $60 an hour.
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

GUEST COLUMN: Why kindness should be top of the list in dementia care and recruitment

To celebrate World Kindness Day (Saturday 13 November), Theresa McNally, Creative Practice Manager at specialist dementia care provider Vida Healthcare, shares her top reasons for why kindness should be at the top of every care provider’s list. Putting residents first: Kindness gives carers the tools they need to empathise with...
HEALTH
heraldcourier.com

Our View | We need all our health care workers to be vaccinated

The most surprising fact in Ballad’s efforts to meet the federal vaccine mandate by Jan. 4 is that only 63% of the local health care provider’s workforce is vaccinated. That’s 5,000 of Ballad’s 15,000 employees who have chosen not to get vaccinated to protect the patients they come in contact with on a daily basis.
NFL
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Be Careful What You Ask For

In response to Tom Papa’s letter to the editor on Nov. 12 entitled, “Bureaucratic Laguna Overlay Zone”. I agree with you in principle but am confused as to why a guest column by Gene Felder would translate into an unfriendly neighborhood. Do you trust our elected officials? Just recently, the council held an illegal closed-door session and then preceded to censure Councilmember George Weiss, orchestrated by Councilmember Peter Blake. Evidently, the City Attorney misled or misinterpreted the law and tried to spin the facts after. I guess the city doesn’t have a whistle-blower policy. As a Laguna Beach resident, I am calling for the resignation or firing of the City Attorney on the grounds that he failed to do his duty and in so doing, would have concealed information that should be public knowledge under the law had it not been for the disclosure of this meeting by Weiss and Councilmember Toni Iseman. Furthermore, the council should resend the censure of Weiss.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT

