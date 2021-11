The Triton Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place in three segments today, Nov. 6, Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. on the University of Guam soccer/rugby field. The first two ceremonies recognized the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 inductees followed by a special ceremony for former Tritons basketball player Terry L. Stotts, who went on to a coaching career in the NBA, most recently as the head coach for the Portland Trailblazers from 2012–2021. His father, Frank Stotts, was the first basketball coach at UOG and is also in the Triton Athletics Hall of Fame.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO