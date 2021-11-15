Northeast Georgia Health System receives $5M gift for future hospice house

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper was joined by representatives from area hospice and home health care agencies Oct. 29 for a resolution signing proclaiming November as National Hospice and Home Health Care Month in the city of Enterprise. “When we help those who hurt and those in pain, we become part of our nation’s armies of compassion,” Cooper said. “The compassion reflected in hospice and home healthcare is one of the reasons America has the best health care system in the world. In front, from left, are Dr. Gary Allen, Ashley Mock, Regina Sanders and Dale Leib, all from DaySpring Hospice. In the middle, from left, are Clint Barley and Zach Blount from Encompass Hospice, Cooper, Dwayne Bowman and Melissa Owens from Southeast Alabama Home Care, Sonya Jordan from Covenant Hospice and Donna Hendrix from Day Spring Hospice. In back, from left are Patrick Dyess, JoDee Norwood and Anne Marie Hudson, all from Southern Care Hospice; and Tammy Collier, Sam Tinsley and Alex Grimes, all from Kindred Home Health.
