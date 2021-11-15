ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Georgia Health System receives $5M gift for future hospice house

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation recently received the single largest gift commitment in the organization’s history. Charles and Diane Stephens have pledged a $5 million estate gift to support the construction of the system’s first freestanding hospice house, health system officials announced on November...

nowhabersham.com

