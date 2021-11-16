WATCH: Trae Young, John Collins carry Atlanta Hawks past Orlando Magic

Trae Young and John Collins both scored 23 points to lead a quartet of Atlanta players with 20-plus points and help the Hawks beat the visiting Orlando Magic 129-111 on Monday.

Young was 9-for-21 from the floor and added six assists, but saw his streak of consecutive 30-point games end at two. Collins did his damage inside, going 6-for-12 from the floor and 11-for-14 from the line.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Clint Capela added 20 points on 8 of 9 shooting and a game-high 16 rebounds for his team-leading 10th double-double.

It was the first win in four tries on a back-to-back for Atlanta this season. The Hawks improved to 5-1 at home and have won 12 straight home games against Eastern Conference opponents, the longest active streak in the NBA this season, according to Elias Sports.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 29 points, including four 3s, with 11 assists. Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross scored 19 apiece, with Wendell Carter Jr. adding 15 points and nine rebounds. It was the third straight loss for Orlando.

Orlando made five 3-point baskets in the first quarter and led by as many as six points. Atlanta’s Danilo Gallinari made a late 3-pointer to cut the lead to 31-30. The Magic led most of the second quarter, but Atlanta scored the final six points, including a 3-pointer from Bogdanovic, and surged ahead 60-56 at halftime.

Atlanta opened the second half with a 16-6 run and went ahead 76-62 on a 3 from Bogdanovic at 7:27. The Hawks outscored the Magic by five in the quarter and took a 93-84 lead into the final quarter.

The Hawks announced that De’Andre Hunter would have surgery to repair a tendon in his right wrist on Tuesday and would miss about eight weeks. Hunter, considered one of the team’s best defensive players, was averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11 games.

–Field Level Media

