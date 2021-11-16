Lio Rush Set For DEFY Brutalist This Weekend

During a recent appearance on Ron Funches’ “Gettin’ Better” podcast, AEW Superstar Lio Rush commented on the fun atmosphere in GCW, and more. He said,. “GCW is fun. So much fun. I like that feeling. I remember when I was on the Indies before WWE. Before I was in Ring of Honor, I was doing the ‘sh*ttier’ Indies. Some crowds aren’t hot as others. Right when I got signed to WWE is when I was on the hottest six month run. I was touring Europe, in Mexico, in Canada, doing PWG shows. I was in CZW, Beyond, and all the major indies. I was having a lot of fun. GCW reminds me of that. The steam they have behind them is insane. They’ve built this culture and new wave. Almost like AEW, GCW is its whole other thing on the Independent level and it’s cool they’ve built up that following and fanbase. People are excited about it and have the hottest matches. You never really know what to expect and it’s always somebody popping up. I was at the show and I didn’t know The Briscoes were there. When they popped up, I was like, ‘Holy shit, this is really cool.’ I’m a fan of it and I like wrestling somewhere where I can wrestle and be a fan of the product too.”

