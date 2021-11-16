ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Washington Wizards charge back in fourth quarter to defeat New Orleans Pelicans

By Sportsnaut
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points and the host Washington Wizards won their fifth game in a row by dominating the fourth quarter in a 105-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points, Montrezl Harrell scored 15, Aaron Holiday had 12 and Deni Avdija added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal (personal reasons) by outscoring New Orleans 32-20 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram scored 31, Jonas Valanciunas added 16, Devonte’ Graham had 14 and Josh Hart had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, who lost for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

The Pelicans led by 19 points twice early in the third quarter before Dinwiddie led a comeback. He scored eight points during a 17-3 run that pulled the Wizards within 66-61.

New Orleans rebuilt the lead to 11 on two occasions before Dinwiddie made three free throws to cut the Pelicans lead to 80-73 at the end of the period.

Washington scored the first four points of the fourth quarter before Garrett Temple answered with a 3-pointer. The Wizards closed within one and the Pelicans scored the next five points.

Avdija’s layup gave Washington the lead during a 14-0 run that produced a 101-92 advantage with 1:19 left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fnSG_0cxqrx9y00
Ingram scored eight points as New Orleans got within 104-100 with 9.7 seconds left before Harrell added a free throw.

The first quarter featured four lead changes and five ties.

Temple broke the second-to-last tie with a 3-pointer and Dinwiddie answered with a 3 of his own to tie the score at 25 at the end of the quarter.

The Wizards scored the first five points of the second quarter before New Orleans took over. Valanciunas’ dunk started an 11-2 run that gave the Pelicans a 44-35 lead.

Jaxson Hayes scored seven points as New Orleans built the lead to 19 points before Dinwiddie made two free throws cut the lead to 58-41 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

