When it comes to Shonen anime, you can either take it or leave it. If you’re with it, there are multiple choices to pick from, such as Dragon Ball (the thing that influenced everything), One Piece (approaching its 1000th episode) and in my case, My Hero Academia. Based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga, which has so far been adapted into five seasons of television. There have also been three movies featuring the super-heroic adventures of Class 1-A. Though you could argue that the movies are non-canon, at least in how the TV series doesn’t acknowledge them, they tell compelling stories about how the students have grown as people and how their actions as heroes can inspire everyone else.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO