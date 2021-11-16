ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Long overdue promise’: Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure deal

By Alexandra Limon
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2hXY_0cxqrloU00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law at the White House on Monday, which will invest in everything from roads and bridges to greater internet access.

The package will modernize the country’s infrastructure and will also create 1.5 million jobs a year for the next decade, the Biden administration said.

“I ran for president believing it was time to rebuild the backbone of this nation, which I characterize as working people in the middle class,” Biden said at the signing ceremony. “This package delivers on that long overdue promise in my view. It creates better jobs.”

The bipartisan legislation is the largest investment the country has made in infrastructure in decades.

“That’s proof that despite the cynics Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results,” Biden said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, a Republican, said cities “always need help with roads and bridges and that will be most welcome. But we also love what we see in this package for public transit.”

The legislations dedicates $110 billion to repair crumbling roads and bridges. Dayton Mayor Nan Whalen said the Brent Spence Bridge is a prime example.

That bridge, Whalen said, “connects Ohio to Kentucky. It is closed half the time because it is so dangerous to get across.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said “there are projects as important as these in every state across the country.”

The package also provides $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail — which is expected to lead to the largest expansion in Amtrak’s history.

Tens of billions of dollars are also dedicated to expanding broadband internet access and replacing lead-leaching water pipes around the nation.

And the package will also invest $7.5 billion in the National Network of Electric Car Charging Stations. Biden hopes to accomplish even more for green energy with his Build Back Better package that is still being debated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

What’s in the infrastructure plan?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden signed into law Monday has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more. The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It’s a historic investment that the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Guardian

‘We’re here to deliver’: Biden touts infrastructure win as midterms loom

President hits the road to sell bill as Democrats, facing daunting odds in 2022, fight to reach voters. The Port of Baltimore dazzled in the setting sun. Giant cranes arched over the Chesapeake Bay, the shoreline stacked with colorful shipping containers. At the center of the tableau was the American president, on a mission to promote his hard-won $1tn infrastructure package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Amtrak#The White House#Democrats#Republicans#Dayton#Senate
New York Post

Biden finally faces inflation fiasco — but won’t admit he caused it

It’s quite a spectacle watching people who credit Democrats with every job created and every percentage point gained in economic growth suddenly arguing that the White House is completely powerless in the face of our current economic predicament. Presidents generally get far too much credit and/or blame for our fortunes,...
POTUS
multihousingnews.com

How the $1.2T Infrastructure Bill Impacts Multifamily

While much of President Joe Biden’s housing agenda is within the proposed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill working its way through Congress, members of the multifamily and commercial real estate industry still found plenty to like in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package approved late last week. “This infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
AFP

Biden seeks to put the friendship back into 'Three Amigos' summit

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico played up their close ties Thursday in the first North American regional summit since 2016, but tensions on trade and immigration lurked in the background. This was the first so-called "Three Amigos" summit since Donald Trump's 2017 arrival in the White House. Following the game plan he has used with European and Asian allies, Biden is keen to restore normalcy to the three-way partnership among the giant partners, who form the USMCA free trade bloc. "We can meet all the challenges if we just take the time to speak with one another, by working together," Biden said, while Trudeau noted the three countries' "extremely strong ties."
U.S. POLITICS
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy